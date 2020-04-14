KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Kleberg County announced that a man from Kingsville died from the coronavirus earlier today.

The county said he tested positive for the virus 17 days ago on Friday, Marcy 27th and had been quarantining since. The man did seek medical attention at one point and was seen at a hospital in Corpus Christi.

The man's case was travel-related, due to recent travel from Waco. He also had underlying health issues, which are uncertain at this time.

“This is a very dark day for our community and the Coastal Bend, one life lost is one too many,” said Judge Madrid.

As of Monday, Kleberg County reportedly had 2 cases of the virus.

