CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beginning Friday, June 26, people shopping inside grocery stores and malls will be required to wear masks while inside the building, according to an order signed by Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales.

It is important to note the order has been signed by Judge Canales, but has not yet been filed.

The order states:

"The following Commercial Entities are "Listed Commercial Entities:" Texas State Aquarium, grocery stores, pharmacies, big box stores (e.g., Wal-Mart, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowes and others that can be reasonable characterized as "big box" stores), and shopping malls in Nueces County (inclusive of all retail stores inside of shopping malls). The Health and Safety Practices for all Listed Commercial Entities mustrequire that all employees and visitors inside a Listed Commercial Entities' business premises wear face coverings when in a space that will necessarily involve close contact (areas where six (6) feet of separation is not feasible) with others - excepting family members."

The order also mandates masks be worn inside state, county and city owned and operated facilities:

"Facial Covering Required. Each person ten (10) years ofage or older shall wear a face covering over his/her nose and mouth when inside a state, county, or city owned or operated facility within the boundaries ofNueces County (a "Governmental Facility") — unless each person is able to maintain at least six (6) feet of separation from all other members of the public and co-workers (excepting family members) while inside such Governmental Facility. The Nueces County courthouse, the City Hall of any municipality within the boundaries of Nueces County, state/county/ city libraries, museums, community centers, and senior centers are each considered a Governmental Facility for purposes of this Order. The Port of Corpus Christi Authority of Nueces County, Texas ("POCCA"), Del Mar College, Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority ("RTA"), Nueces County Hospital District facilities, Nueces County Appraisal District facilities, Corpus Christi Independent School District administrative offices, Corpus Christi International Airport facilities, and all water and drainage district offices, and such similar state/county/city facilities within the boundaries ofNueces County are each considered a Governmental Facility for purposes of this Order. No federally owned or operated facilities are considered to be a Governmental Facility. The USS Lexington Aircraft Carrier Museum is not considered a Governmental Facility. Face coverings may include homemade masks, scarfs, bandanas, or a handkerchief. Individuals are encouraged to bring a face covering with them when seeking public services, but — in the event that an individual does not have a face covering disposable face covering should be provided."

This is a breaking news update. Check back with 3News for the latest.

