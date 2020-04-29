NUECES COUNTY, Texas — City-county officials updated the public today about how the county is handling the coronavirus response.

Four Corpus Christi firefighters have been placed in quarantine after treating and transporting an infant to the hospital who later showed symptoms of COVID-19.

The city also announced that some 56 CPAP and BiPAP machines were donated to Del Mar College. These machines can be used as ventilators if necessary. Tomorrow and Friday from 3 p.m. - 6 pm. Del Mar College will be accepting more donations on the West Campus.

Also, small business owners are still eligible for a no interest loan through the city to help them through these tough times.

