First Texas case of omicron reported in Houston

The woman who has it is in her 40s, but hasn't done any traveling recently, a Harris County judge said on Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — A Houston woman is the first person to test positive for the omicron variant in Texas. The woman is in her 40s, according to an announcement made Monday by a Harris County judge.

The woman lives in the northwest part of the county, but hasn't done any traveling recently.

The Texas Department of State Health Services also confirmed it's the first reported case in the state.

Houston health officials also announced Monday the variant had been found in wastewater at eight of the city's 39 treatment plants.

At least 17 states have reported a case of the omicron variant, but delta still remains the most common variant.

Health experts are concerned about the omicron variant because research out of South Africa shows the variant is three times more likely to cause reinfection than the delta. This means that omicron may infect people that already have immunity from a previous COVID infection. This could also explain how the mutation is spreading.

And while the omicron variant continues to spread rapidly, data shows that it still may be less dangerous than delta.