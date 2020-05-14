CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Five CCPD officers and seven detention center personnel are in quarantine after a disturbance at a local H-E-B yesterday.
After taking a suspect to the detention center, officials later found out that person tested positive for COVID-19.
