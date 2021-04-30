x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Coronavirus

Four cases of India 'double mutant' COVID-19 variant identified at Houston Methodist

Health officials say the India variant contains several mutations, which could make it more contagious and react differently to antibodies.

HOUSTON — Houston Methodist is monitoring big changes in the COVID-19 variants spreading in Houston.

Dr. James Musser runs the hospitals genome sequencing lab, which analyzes every COVID-19 sample among Methodist patients.

He says the B.1.1.7 UK variant is clearly dominant in Houston now, making up 75 percent to 80 percent of new COVID-19 cases. His team is also keeping a close eye on the India B.1.617 variant, which some call a “double mutant” variant.

“We’ve seen four of those now, so it’s clearly in our metropolitan area as well,” said Dr. Musser, chair of the Department of Pathology & Genomic Medicine.

Health officials say the India variant contains several mutations, which could make it more contagious and react differently to antibodies.

“That combination could be contributing – I stress could because it hasn’t been proven yet – could be contributing to the dramatic uptick in cases in India,” Dr. Musser said.

Dr. Musser said the only way to prevent more mutations of COVID-19 is through more vaccinations.

“This is a numbers game. We’ve got to get people vaccinated to a greater extent than they are now. It doesn’t matter if it’s here or in India. You name any country. That’s the key. That’s the road forward here,” he said.

Related Articles