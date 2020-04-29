CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four firefighters have been placed in quarantine after treating and transporting a infant to the hospital who has shown symptoms of COVID-19.

Fire crews responded to a call for an infant who was unconscious and not breathing earlier this morning. When firefighters were on the scene, they found the infants mother doing CPR on her child. Firefighters resumed CPR and transported the infant to Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

Driscoll Infection Control Officer says the infant fit the criteria for COVID-19 testing. The four firefighters will stay in quarantine as the patient’s COVID-19 test results are pending.

