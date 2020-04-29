NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation has been awarded a grant to cover coronavirus testing through a private lab. To get tested, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 361-356-9572 for a quick screening and appointment.

Next week, the health center will be branching out to Robstown, Kingsville and Riviera to offer the tests.

If you have insurance, the lab will bill your insurance. Co-pays have been waived by the federal government.

The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation is located at 2882 Holly Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415

