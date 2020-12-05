ALICE, Texas — In Alice, folks had the chance to get tested for COVID-19 for free. Cars lined up as early as 6 a.m. in front of the Alice Public Library.

If you missed the chance, don't worry. Testing will resume tomorrow at 6:30 a.m.

You are not required to schedule an appointment, you don't need insurance and you don't need be displaying symptoms of the virus. All you need is a picture ID.

