ALICE, Texas — In Alice, folks had the chance to get tested for COVID-19 for free. Cars lined up as early as 6 a.m. in front of the Alice Public Library.
If you missed the chance, don't worry. Testing will resume tomorrow at 6:30 a.m.
You are not required to schedule an appointment, you don't need insurance and you don't need be displaying symptoms of the virus. All you need is a picture ID.
