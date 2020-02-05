TEXAS, USA — FREE COVID-19 MOBILE TEST COLLECTION SITES

Ingleside - 2681 San Angelo Avenue - Monday, May 4.

Aransas Pass - 700 W. Wheeler Avenue Tuesday - Wednesday May 5, 6.

Portland – 2000 Billy G. Webb Drive – Thursday - Sunday May 7, 8, 9, 10.

Testing times will be from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The State of Texas will be conducting COVID-19 mobile test collection by appointment. Call the Texas COVID Hotline 24 hours head of time at 512-883-2400 or visit the website here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

