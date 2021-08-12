Where to get a free COVID-19 test in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District will have COVID-19 testing clinics available this week. Testing is offered free to the public.
COVID-19 Testing Sites:
- Christus Spohn Hospital Memorial, 2602 Hospital Boulevard, Monday, December 20 and Wednesday, December 22, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This site closes for the holidays beginning Monday, December 27, through Friday, December 31. Testing resumes on Monday, January 3, and Thursday, January 6, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration is preferred but not required. To register online, visit the City’s website at www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and then click “COVID-19 TESTING Registration.”
- Amistad Community Health Center, 1533 South Brownlee Boulevard, only Thursdays, 7:30 a.m.- 8:30 a.m. by appointment. To register online, visit www.amistadchc.com/covi19_vaccine/.
- Amistad Community Health Center, 814 East Main Avenue, Robstown, only Tuesdays, 7:30 a.m.- 8:30 a.m. by appointment. To register online, visit www.amistadchc.com/covi19_vaccine/
- Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, 2882 Holly Road, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This site closes for the holidays beginning Thursday, December 23, and reopens Monday, January 3, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Must schedule an appointment by calling (361) 356-9572.
For more information, visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and www.nuecesknows.com.
