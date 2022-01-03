Freer ISD announces closure for two days after several reported COVID-19 cases

10 students and nine employees tested positive for the virus as of Monday, Jan. 3, and several others were showing symptoms, the announcement said.

FREER, Texas — Freer ISD is delaying the back-to-school date after Winter Break until Thursday, Jan. 6 due to several students and staff members testing positive for COVID-19, an announcement from the district said.

The superintendent encouraged everyone to limit gatherings for the next few days to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Start of classes will be postponed until Thursday, January 6, 2022. Posted by Freer ISD on Monday, January 3, 2022

It is the third district in the Coastal Bend to delay classes after Winter Break.

Health officials are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask and social distance during this COVID-19 surge.

