Freer ISD transitioning to remote learning after 7 students and 7 staff test positive for COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Freer ISD will be transitioning to remote learning from January 5 through January 8 after 7 students and 7 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says campuses will be working out plans to distribute devices for students whose devices are at school.

All employees will be testing for COVID-19 on January 4, 2021.

