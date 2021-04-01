Freer ISD transitioning to remote learning after 7 students and 7 staff test positive for COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Freer ISD will be transitioning to remote learning from January 5 through January 8 after 7 students and 7 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The district says campuses will be working out plans to distribute devices for students whose devices are at school.
All employees will be testing for COVID-19 on January 4, 2021.
