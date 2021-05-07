Church camp COVID outbreak: 20 fully vaccinated Galveston County residents test positive, officials say

Galveston County health officials are doing their own testing and confirm 156 people tested positive for the virus after attending the camp.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Galveston County Health District confirms at least 20 fully vaccinated residents who attended a church-sponsored summer camp event last month have tested positive for COVID-19.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired July 5.

Current data, as of Monday, is that 156 people have tested positive for the virus after attending the Clear Creek Community Church summer camp. Out of the 156 people who contracted COVID, at least 20 of them were fully vaccinated, health officials said.

The fast-spreading Delta variant has been identified in 20 test samples tied to this outbreak, according to the Galveston County Health District.

Additional samples are being tested.

Earlier this month, the health district says more than 450 adults and children ages 6 through 12 attended the church-sponsored summer camp in Giddings, Texas.

The health district said it was notified of the first positive COVID-19 case tied to the camp on June 27. Since then the number of positive cases has been growing, but thus far, no one has been reportedly hospitalized.