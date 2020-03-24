CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all must work together to help our neighbors stay safe from the COVID-19 coronavirus, including the homeless.

Another shelter doing its part in addressing the coronavirus with people experiencing homelessness is the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission. 3News spoke with their Executive Director Carole Murphy.

Q: What precautions has the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within its facilities?

A: We only have one entrance and exit from our housing building. We have the thermometers where you just shoot it, you don't touch the person. So every person, when they walk in the door, their temperature gets taken. We have a room across the street, our north most room across from the housing on the same side as the store and all that. We are not housing people in there. We are keeping it in case they need to be quarantined and they have nowhere else to go.

Q: How can the Good Samaritan assist people who are newly experiencing homelessness due to the COVID-19 outbreak?

A: The shelters are all closed or they are not accepting more people and there are some folks around who just really, they don't know what to do. They are just scared and they don't know where to go. We could receive up to more twenty people.

