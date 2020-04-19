We have seen our nation come together, now more than ever, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Neighbors helping neighbors, children helping elders -- everyone has extended a helping hand to make sure those dearest to them stay safe during this pandemic.
But the biggest heroes, without a shadow of a doubt, have been those on the front line of this pandemic.
Front line workers include doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers, grocery store workers, restaurant workers -- all of those who are risking their own lives to make sure the people in their communities are taken care of.
To show its support and appreciation, Google created a new doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines.
"Today, we’d like to say: To all coronavirus helpers, thank you," Google wrote.
The doodle is so well-loved that people from Canada, Brazil and even Egypt have made the doodle their main image on their Google homepage.
To see the doodle, click here.
LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS:
- HPD detective opens his eyes for the first time since battling COVID-19
- Funeral workers concerned about not getting enough PPE during COVID-19 pandemic
- Mattress Mack, Kroger team up to feed Houston seniors during coronavirus pandemic
- After their wedding was postponed, family surprises couple with car parade
- Thousands turn up for free food giveaway at NRG Stadium
- Broadway star Nick Cordero faces leg amputation due to complications while battling coronavirus
- Man who hoarded $10K worth of toilet paper, hand sanitizer can’t get a refund
- Protesters outside Texas State Capitol rally against stay-at-home order