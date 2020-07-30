Gov. Abbott announces extension of flexibility waivers for Medicaid, CHIP

This extension will run through October 23, 2020.

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced in a press release Thursday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission would be extending flexibilities for Medicaid and CHIP recipients and providers.



Abbott says the extension will help ensure these recipients still receive the services they need while keeping face-to-face interactions at a minimum as Texas continues to battle COVID-19.

"The State of Texas is working to ensure continuity of care for CHIP and Medicaid recipients as we respond to COVID-19," said Governor Abbott.

"The flexibilities the state is providing will protect access to important care and resources that many Texans rely on for their health and safety."

Extending emergency SNAP food benefits through the month of August as the state continues to respond to #COVID19.

Abbott's flexibilities include extending timelines for appeal requests and allows certain services such as case management and home visits to be done remotely through telehealth and telemedecine services.

Additionally, if a Medicaid or CHIP client needs to be tested for COVID-19 the cost of the test will be covered.

Further information on the flexibilities HHSC has put in place you can visit the Texas Health and Human Services website.