Gov. Greg Abbott announces emergency COVID-19 funding for local governments

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that his Public Safety Office will provide $41 million of funds to assist cities and counties in response to COVID-19.

The funds will come from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) Program authorized by the federal Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations Act.

The first round of emergency funds will be $7 million and will be distributed this week.