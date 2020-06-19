GREGORY, Texas — School officials over at Gregory-Portland ISD received confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test result for one of their students.

The G-P High School graduate who was first reported to have a possible case of COVID-19 as of this past Monday reported to school officials that the test results did indeed come back positive.

"Per the San Patricio County Health Department, it is recommended that those who attended the graduation ceremony self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days following the date of the ceremony (Friday, June 12, 2020). Individuals who may notice symptoms or have concerns are advised to contact their primary care physician or local health department," stated G-P Administration in an email on Friday afternoon.

Officials want to remind the community that G-PISD is following guidelines and requirements from the Texas Education Agency for this ceremony.

"G-PISD also offered a virtual ceremony as an option for all graduates and their families who did not want to participate in an event where others would be gathered," added school officials.

For more information about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please review the information listed from the CDC, county health dept., and other officials at www.g-pisd.org/COVID-19

