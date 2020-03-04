AUSTIN, Texas — More and more cases of COVID-19 are sprouting up on the University of Texas campus following the return of a large group of spring breakers that recently traveled to Mexico.

But some students are feeling thankful they decided not to go on the trip.

Finance major Nik Vrudhula said he and a large group of friends pulled the plug on their trip the night before they were supposed to leave.

"I'm just glad that we were able to realize that we shouldn't go," said Vrudhula

Staying at home while looking at social media over spring break, he realizes he made the right decision.

"I saw on Snapchat where they were at a club with a DJ, thousands of people, and we were at home watching like, 'Oh boy they probably aren't checking the news they probably have no idea what's going on right now,'" said Vrudhula.

Now, the UT junior is self-quarantining in his home on West Campus with other roommates. He said he's not going home due to the risk of potentially spreading the virus to family members if he has it.

"It's not great when you can't go home to your family and then you wake up to hear that West Campus is a hot spot," Vrudhula said.

Sales Manager for West Campus Living Vito Raymond said students have been trying to make other living arrangements.

"There are a lot of kids subleasing trying to get someone to rent their apartment for the remainder of their lease," said Raymond

For future students looking to rent in West Campus next school year, he says they're offering virtual tours.

"Unfortunately a lot of people still want to see it, touch it, feel it, before they sign a lease but unfortunately right now that's almost impossible to do,"

On Wednesday night, University of Texas officials posted a video on twitter alerting students about the growing number of cases on campus and urged them to continue social distancing.

