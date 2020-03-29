SAN ANTONIO — To help communities impacted by the coronavirus, H-E-B is helping Texans by donating meals to multiple food banks across the state, including the San Antonio Food Bank.

In total, H-E-B will deliver 24 truckloads of food to various food-banks throughout Texas. This donation will provide half a million meals to 13 different food banks.

"With this gift, H-E-B is working in tandem with Texas food banks to provide relief to some of our most vulnerable neighbors: children, seniors and low-income families," the company says.

This isn't the first time the company has donated to those in need; last year, the program donated 32 million pounds of food to families, approximately 25 million meals.

“We are grateful to H-E-B for its support. Together we will ensure no Texan goes hungry during this public health crisis,” said Celia Cole, Feeding Texas CEO.

RELATED: H-E-B, Copperas Cove offer food delivery for area seniors

RELATED: 'We are in this together' | Company creates website to spread word about local businesses

RELATED: You bored yet? Here's some fun things to try around the house

RELATED: H-E-B to implement doorstep delivery to aid social distancing efforts

RELATED: H-E-B and Favor team up to deliver groceries to seniors

RELATED: San Antonio Area Foundation and partners launch COVID-19 Response Fund