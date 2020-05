MATHIS, Texas — Officials with H-E-B in Mathis has confirmed that one of their employees (partners) has tested positive for COVID-19.

H-E-B representatives said this employee was last inside of the store at 601 E. San Patricio on May 13.

"The store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then and we continue to enforce proper social distancing," officials said.

