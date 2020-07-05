CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The grocery store announced that one of their employees (partners) has tested positive for COVID-19 in Corpus Christi.

The last time the employee was inside the store off of Leopard and Violet Rd was Friday, May 1.

"The work area and store have been thoroughly sanitized and deep cleaned multiple times before and since the last time the Partner was at the store on May 1," Regina Garcia, Public Affairs Representative said.

H-E-B Official Statement:

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, our H-E-B family of more than 120,000 Partners has not gone unaffected. Through early preparation, continuous guidance, strong sanitation and proper social distancing efforts, we are strongly focused on the health and safety of our Partners and are grateful that Texas has experienced fewer cases than the national average. We must all work to slow the spread. At impacted locations, all directly affected Partners are notified and provided medical advice, each location is deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times. Customers can visit their store’s website to see when an affected Partner last worked in their store. Our primary focus is keeping our Partners and customers safe.

For the latest on H-E-B's COVID-19 efforts, visit www.heb.com/newsroom.

