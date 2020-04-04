SAN ANTONIO — An employee at the H-E-B Plus! on Loop 1604 at Bandera Road has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the company, the employee was last at the store on March 27. They say the store has been deep-cleaned multiple times since then, and all other employees who had contact have been notified.

It is unclear what this employee's role is at the store, or whether or not they had any direct contact with the public.

The company released the following statement:

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, our H-E-B family has not gone unaffected. A Partner who was confirmed positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on March 27, 2020. All directly affected Partners at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then and we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices. While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face.

