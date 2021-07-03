H-E-B hosts first Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic in the Coastal Bend

Just one week after it was approved by FDA for emergency use the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was distributed in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday was another big day in the fight against COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend. H-E-B hosted the first Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic where 1,100 doses were distributed to eligible residents

“We’re really really excited to have Johnson & Johnson because it’s a single shot one shot and you’re done,” said Patsy Cavazos the H-E-B Director of Pharmacy for the Gulf Coast Region.

Cavazos says the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is convenient for those who don’t want to have to take a second dose and it’s also easy to transport.

“It’s very easy to transport, it’s refrigerated instead of having to be frozen so that’s a big advantage it also helps seniors who are having difficulty getting to a clinic,” said Cavazos.

Cavazos says the 1,100 vaccines distributed came from the federal government and not the state.

“The state sometimes will send us whichever vaccine is available, but this vaccine did come from the federal side. We do get state vaccine and federal vaccine as well,” said Cavazos.

Cavazos says more doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be on the way soon.

“I just found out last night that we will get another 600 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and it’s going to be specifically targeted for teachers and the daycare workers adult and childcare workers,” said Cavazos.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.