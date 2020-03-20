TEXAS, USA — As a thank you to its hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation partners, H-E-B has announced it will offer a $2 per hour 'Texas Proud Pay,' stipend, effective through April 12.

The grocery chain said the additional pay is its way of recognizing "their hard work and thank them for their commitment as they help serve our customers & communities. Texans rely on H-E-B and we rely on our great Partners."

In a social media post, the chain said, "We understand it is our responsibility to provide essential services to our customers during a time when so many other businesses have not been able to stay open or have had to scale back operations significantly. H-E-B Partners come together during times of crisis to take care of each other and our Customers. This is the Spirit of H-E-B."

H-E-B/Facebook

As concerns have grown over the COVID-19 pandemic, H-E-B and other grocery chains have opened hiring of temporary employees to meet the demand of shoppers.

This week, the chain announced it received more than 17,000 job applications in two days.