SAN ANTONIO — On the heels of the national recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control - urging Americans to wear face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus - Texas' largest grocery chain made a similar announcement.

In a news release Friday afternoon, H-E-B said "all H-E-B partners who work in our stores, warehouses, manufacturing and transportation facilities will be strongly encouraged to wear masks."

The change goes into effect, starting Saturday, April 4.

H-E-B said it will provide employees with masks and gloves for use while at work.

Additionally, the news release said: "All partners (employees) who choose these options must continue to follow H-E-B’s strict hygiene and sanitation measures, as well as proper social distancing protocols."

In a tweet, H-E-B's president, Scott McClelland, addressed the new change - and also asked that only one family member shop.

McClelland also reminded people, "Nothing takes the place of social distancing and sanitizing!"

In other related-coronavirus news, H-E-B made some entertainment headlines today when actor Mark Wahlberg thanked the store on social media.

