NUECES COUNTY, Texas — As the worldwide coronavirus continues to spread, everyone has been asked to be more mindful of their health and follow the stay-at-home order. However, for some workers in America that isn't the case.

Every day, experts are learning more about this virus, which has proven to be able to survive on surfaces for 2-3 days. To combat the spread of the virus in our local grocery stores, H-E-B will be providing their employees (partners) with masks and gloves during their shift beginning Saturday, April 4th.

"As an essential service provider at this time, masks and gloves are just another safeguard we’ve implemented across our company to protect the health and safety of our Partners, customers and communities,” said Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer.

This added safety measure will also apply to Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda locations.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: