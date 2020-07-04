SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B is working to open more time slots to customers to alleviate crowds inside its grocery stores.

Several H-E-B customers reported to KENS 5 on Monday and Tuesday they were seeing that time slots were fully booked at many San Antonio area stores.

An H-E-B representative released this statement on Tuesday:

We continue to make new slots available every day and serve customers through Curbside and Home Delivery as well as through Favor. If available slots at certain locations are currently full, customers may see a message that all times have been reserved, but we’re working daily to open new time slots.

Also, H-E-B is still offering its program through Favor to provide delivery options for senior citizens, who are at high risk for contracting coronavirus.

Here is the information H-E-B provided on that program:

H-E-B, in partnership with Favor, allows seniors to place delivery orders through Favor for grocery essentials shopped from H-E-B. The service is available to seniors age 60 and older. Orders are for same-day delivery and can be placed through the Favor app or favordelivery.com/seniors or by phone at the dedicated Senior Support Line at 1-833-397-0080. Daily ordering windows are available from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. This one-of-a-kind personal senior shopping service does not charge delivery and service fees for the first 30 days, and orders only include a $10 tip for the Favor Runner to cover their time to shop and deliver the order. For orders placed through the Senior Support Line, the $10 tip may be covered by donations to the Senior Support Fund. Texans can give directly at favordelivery.com/SeniorSupportFund and after every in-app Favor. This offer in not a guarantee and depends on funds raised through the Senior Support Fund.

Target, Walmart and Costco also offer a range of curbside, drive-up and deliver options in San Antonio, although types of products and times may be limited for those stores as well.

Below are the links for those options:

Target drive-up

Walmart

Costco

