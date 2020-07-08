Could coronavirus scare away Halloween? Public health officials struggling to save holiday

Halloween has not be canceled yet, but the challenges are downright frightening.

Kids, candy makers and communities are all coming to a scary realization that Halloween may be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, before anyone gets really upset we want to make things clear -- Halloween has not be canceled yet, but the challenges are downright frightening.

The global pandemic is looming large over the holiday. Health departments are expected to issue guidelines for how to stay safe, but some are already urging that you may want to finds ways to celebrate that minimize contact with people outside your household.

That could make trick-or-treating pretty tough. And that does more than disappoint kids.

Several industries rely on the spooky celebration to make the majority of their money -- everyone from candy makers, costume suppliers and haunted houses.

Last year, Americans were estimated to spend close to $9 billion on Halloween. This year is really anybody’s guess.

But candy makers told the Wall Street Journal they plan on making less Halloween themed products so they don’t get stuck with a bunch of unsold leftovers.