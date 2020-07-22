Hamlin Fountain & Gifts loses longtime employee to the coronavirus

"He would be the first one here in the morning getting everything ready for the day, including his world famous Jesse’s Homemade Chili," management said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The coronavirus continues to take the lives of beloved people in the Coastal Bend.

Hamlin Fountain & Gifts announced via Facebook that longtime employee Jesse Lerma has died from coronavirus complications. Lerma had been a cook there for the past 60 years.

To this date, 108 COVID related deaths have occurred in Nueces County. Lerma unfortunately joins that group.

"You could depend on Jesse to be here every day, greeting customers and cooking for three generations," management said.

