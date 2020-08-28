Harris County extends face mask order

The original order was set to expire on Aug. 26.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has extended the county's face mask order which requires all businesses within the county to require employees and customers to wear face coverings.

An expiration date was not given, but Hidalgo signed an order that read the face-covering amendment will be extended 14 days after Gov. Gregg Abbott declares that the virus is no longer a public health disaster.