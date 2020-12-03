HOUSTON — Harris County toll roads have eliminated the "physical handling and exchange of cash on the toll road system" to reduce coronavirus exposure to drivers and employees.

The virus has now been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Harris County Toll Road Authority announced overnight that toll collectors will no longer accept cash payment for tolls in booths in the lanes.

"Cash customers should drive through and pay later online. If the customer is unable to go online, a bill will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle."

Here are the details released by HCTRA

What drivers need to know:

All tolls will be collected electronically.

Continue to use the lanes you normally use (cash will not be accepted at booths, but drivers should still use those lanes - just drive through and pay later.)

For drivers with EZ TAG accounts (and all other interoperable toll tag accounts) tolls will post electronically to their accounts, per usual operations. During this time, only tolls will be charged, no fees will be added for any nonpayment of tolls at the time of transaction.

For drivers who typically pay cash in the lanes:

Drive through and pay the toll online at hctra.org/MissedAToll (HCTRA will waive the standard $1.50 administrative fee.)

Drive through and HCTRA will send an invoice to the vehicle’s registered owner, for tolls only with no additional fees attached.

On Wednesday, the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo announced the rest of its 2020 would be canceled, Lakewood Church canceled in-person services and the NBA suspended its current season. View the latest coronavirus updates here.

