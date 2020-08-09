Health Department expects coronavirus cases to trend up after gatherings on beaches throughout Labor Day Weekend

The fear is that the Labor Day holiday weekend is going to bring about another surge in COVID-19 numbers in the Coastal Bend.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Our COVID numbers have fallen into the double digits for at least a week and a half now. However, another state data dump promises to alter those facts once again.

The fear is that the Labor Day holiday weekend is going to bring about another surge in COVID-19 numbers in the Coastal Bend.

Looking out across the beaches on Padre Island, you would never know we were in the middle of a pandemic. That’s because thousands of people chose to spend the day there during the Labor Day holiday. Our Health Director believes we are all going to pay for this in the coming weeks.

Rodriguez talked about her disappointment that so many people showed up on our beaches and did not practice social distancing or mask-wearing. This happening after our COVID numbers has plunged into the low 20s.

She expects that great trend to go up in the coming weeks because of the huge gatherings along our beaches this weekend.

”We know that these numbers are going to go back up and we know we’re gonna be over there looking at the data trying to make sense of the data so we can share it with the community," Rodriguez said. "A lot of this has come about because of the decision that the community made this weekend."

Rodriguez said the state began to send more data dumps on Saturday. Those test results could end up being from any period. Our statisticians are going to have to work to put all of those back on the correct date, which could alter our current supposed drop in positive numbers.

"We just have to figure out which date they go into and so they came in on Saturday and we reported them out then," Rodriguez said. "On Sunday, it was low again back down to 21. That was without a data dump. As long as we get a data dump, they still belong to Nueces County. We just have to put them in the right date to study them to see if they’re going up or going down or plateau.”