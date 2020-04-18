NUECES COUNTY, Texas — With the announcement of Texas re-opening, Nueces County health officials say everyone should know what they need to do to continue staying safe.

Annette Rodriguez with the city-county health department says people are going to have to continue to be responsible for themselves and their family members to maintain social distancing. It's critical to remain at least six feet if not more away for others, and if you're unable to do that then make sure to wear a mask to cover the nose and the mouth.

As for large group gatherings she says that law enforcement will continue to monitor that.

"If you're not social distancing and you're in a large group what happens is that is our police department has actually been taken care of that aspect of it so that would be something that would be turned over to the police department to look into," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez also addressed the shortage of testing kits. The agency now just has 50 left. She says they do expect to get more and that as we start to re-open, testing will have to continue and that commercial labs will wind up playing a big role in getting that testing done.