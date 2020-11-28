Health Director discusses post Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge in Nueces County

As our surge continues to grow, many students have had to go back to virtual learning.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — By all appearances, it seems that a lot of people still traveled during the Thanksgiving holiday. The City-County Health Department said it figured that out days ago during its on-site testing.



A lot of people went against the advice of health officials and decided to either travel out of town or have guests or family members over for turkey day.

"We knew that even before Thanksgiving when we were having our drive-thru and we were seeing people from Austin, Houston, the Valley, Laredo and all over the place coming to our drive thru," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.



Something else that we learned about those drive-thru testing events is that the health department is now placing wireless patches on some of those folks who test positive for COVID and are having breathing problems.

"The patch means that you are positive PCR and that you have a low pulse ox which means your lungs are really having to work a lot harder than they should to get you to breathe," Rodriguez said.



Once someone gets the patch, they leave it on for 14 days. They are constantly monitored by health officials even while they sleep. Every three minutes, their oxygen level, pulse and temperature are recorded.

”This system is automatic; while they’re sleeping it will tell you if their pulse ox is dropping," Rodriguez said. "While they’re awake, while they’re active, but there shouldn’t be a lot of activity. If you’re sick, you should be at home resting.”



As our surge continues to grow, many students have had to go back to virtual learning. Outbreaks in some school districts had officials shutting down face-to-face instruction for two weeks. It was an effort to try and stop the spread of the virus by going back to the all virtual setting.

"What we are telling them is, if you don’t have enough staff to actually be in face-to-face settings, then that is the right time to go to virtual and so they’re able to do that," Rodriguez said.

"I’ll be honest with you, it seems like they’re getting more comfortable doing this now and going to virtual for two weeks and then coming back to face-to-face.”

Rodriguez said that she was speaking with one school district which was looking at staying with all virtual until after January 1, 2021.

It’s an idea she favors and one she feels more school districts should turn to right now because it makes sense because of the surge we are in right now.

