Health Director: 'A letter from the desk of COVID-19'

The letter is meant to personify the disease writing to Coastal Bend residents. The virus takes on the personality of a tourist, sharing its experience.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez used her time during Thursday's daily briefing to read 'A letter written from the desk of COVID-19.'

The letter is meant to personify the disease writing to Coastal Bend residents. The virus takes on the personality of a tourist, sharing its experiences with the community it visits.

She explains how over 7,800 people in Nueces County have invited the virus to stay. And as it's taking the lives of loved ones, it feels very welcome here.

The virus sends a big thank you to the Coastal Bend residents who are choosing not to incorporate safety measures into their daily lives.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.