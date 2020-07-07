Health Director: Don’t be 'that' person, spread information NOT germs

31-percent of coronavirus cases in Nueces County are between the ages of 16-30.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez used her time during Monday's daily COVID-19 briefing to express some disappointment in those who are not taking the necessary precautions to prevent the virus from spreading.

The health director said she was not sure if some people simply do not understand how germs are spread or if they simply do not care. She decided to present a story to help explain to people how COVID-19 spreads when we're not careful -- particularly by young people.

Rodriguez said 31-percent of coronavirus cases in Nueces County are between the ages of 16-30. She asked parents to explain to their teen and young adult children, who often feel invincible, why they need to take precautions.

She gave an example of a young girl named Mary who is in her 20s and chooses not to follow the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and City-County leaders. Mary visits the beach and doesn't wear a mask -- after all, "no one" wears a mask at the beach. She comes in contact with many strangers.

Mary later has a headache, a stomach ache and diarrhea. Later, her body aches and she gets the chills. She decides to go to the grocery store for some medication.

At the same time, Grandpa John, who is a diabetic and part of the vulnerable population, remembers that he needs to pick up his medication from that same grocery store. Cautious, he wears a mask and gets to the front of the line to speak with the pharmacist.

While Grandpa John pulls down his mask to communicate with the pharmacist, Mary walks by after grabbing a bottle of medicine. She suddenly needs to sneeze, but fails to cover her mouth effectively.

A few days later, Grandpa John feels like he is coming down with flu-like symptoms. His body aches and he can't get out of bed. Within 24 hours, he calls 911 and later dies in of the hospital.

Around the same time, Mary recovers and thinks she feels fine. She is ready to go back to the beach. She tells everyone that she's fine, and that she believes she never spread the virus to anyone. She never got tested, but she isn't sick anymore, and whatever it was passed with no problem. She continues to go out for the next 11 days, spreading the virus at work and among her friends.

What did Mary do wrong?

She didn't wear a mask. She didn't distance herself from strangers. She was sick and didn't stay home for 14 days.

Where did Grandpa John fall short?

He was supposed to stay home. He was supposed to have others fetch his medication for him, and he wasn't supposed to take off his mask to speak, but he did.

Rodriguez finished by saying that the "Young Marys" of her tale do not believe they are harmful because they don't see the germs spread.

"Don't be part of the uniformed super spreaders," Rodriguez said.

Failure to self isolate for 14 days after testing positive or being around someone who is positive is a criminal offense under the Texas Penal Code Section 22.02.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.