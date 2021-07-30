Health District working with Tuloso-Midway ISD after around 40 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at district campuses

Officials are encouraging faculty, staff and students to wear masks while on campus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District confirmed Friday that they are working with the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District following an outbreak of COVID-19.

Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said they have seen about 40 cases combined from all four TMISD campuses since the district started school back on July 14. Officials are encouraging faculty, staff and students to wear masks while on campus.

According to the district's website, there have been 59 cases reported for the week of July 26-30.

The Health Department will be at Tuloso-Midway high school and middle school on Monday and Tuesday to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who needs one.

3News did reach out to TMISD for comment, but as of 5 p.m. Friday had not yet heard back from them.

