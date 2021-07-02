Health officials advise residents to be cautious this Super Bowl weekend

The Super Bowl tends to draw large crowds of people together, however this year Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez says things will have to change.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As people across the Coastal Bend prepared to watch the big game on Sunday between the NFL teams, the local health department had a few reminders as we still face a pandemic.

"Automatically start thinking of getting together, not just family household, but additional family members, and maybe neighbors," said Annette Rodriguez, the director for Nueces County-Corpus Christi Public Health District.

It's a day every year that tends to draw large crowds of people together, however this year Rodriguez says things will have to change.

"I think we're just tired, we're ready to just celebrate with family members and that's where you could get into a lot of trouble," said Rodriguez. "We're still in the third surge. So, just because we're not in 200 numbers daily, we're still in the hundreds, the triple digits. We need to be in the single digits, that's where we need to be if we're going to be able to get a handle on this virus."

She said she hopes the community will remember the effects of large gatherings during a time like now when the coronavirus is still so rampant.

"You've got to change the way you're going to do things if we're going to get ahead of this virus. Right now, we're not ahead of it; I think everybody knows that if they don't, they need to know that very clearly," said Rodriguez.

