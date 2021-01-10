Health officials confirm COVID-19 related death of boy under 10 years old in Nueces County

Officials said a boy under the age of 10 has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and receiving treatment for it in the hospital.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District confirmed Friday the first youth fatality from COVID-19 in Nueces County since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020.

Officials said a boy under the age of 10 has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and receiving treatment for it in the hospital. He was released from the hospital prior to his death.

Health officials also said the boy had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes unbeknownst to his family.

An official cause of death is still under investigation, and medical experts are working to see which variant of COVID-19 the boy had.