Health officials confirm COVID-19 related death of boy under 10 years old in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District confirmed Friday the first youth fatality from COVID-19 in Nueces County since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020.
Officials said a boy under the age of 10 has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and receiving treatment for it in the hospital. He was released from the hospital prior to his death.
Health officials also said the boy had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes unbeknownst to his family.
An official cause of death is still under investigation, and medical experts are working to see which variant of COVID-19 the boy had.
According to the City-County Public Health District, the Delta variant of COVID-19 is currently the predominant strain of the virus causing infections. The Delta variant appears to be worse than other strains of coronavirus. It spreads more easily than other known variants, which means it’s more contagious than other variants. Also, Delta may put infected people at a higher risk of hospitalization than other variants.