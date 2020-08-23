Health officials report six COVID-19 related deaths in Nueces County on Aug. 23

The patients who passed had underlying health issues including chronic kidney disease, hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reported five COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, August 23.

According to health officials, the patients were 4 males and 1 female with ages ranging in their 50s (2) and 80s (3).

"The comorbidities of the patients included chronic kidney disease, hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes. Our condolences go out to their families and friends," said city health officials.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons. All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Stay at home.

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

● Wear a mask when in public.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.