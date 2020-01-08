Health officials report six COVID-19 related deaths in Nueces County on Saturday, August 1

The patients were 1 male and 5 females with ages ranging in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and 90s, according to health officials.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District officials report six COVID-19 related deaths.

"The patients were 1 male and 5 females with ages ranging in their 50s, 60s, 70s (2) and 90s (2). The comorbidities of the patients included asthma, diabetes, coronary artery disease, and hypertension. Our condolences go out to their families and friends," said city health officials.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Stay at home.

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

● Wear a mask when in public.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.