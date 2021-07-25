Health officials seeing a rise in COVID-19 testing and vaccinations over the weekend

There was a long line at a testing facility near the intersection of Airline and SPID on Sunday. Staff members say they have seen an uptick over the last week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More and more people are flocking to COVID-19 testing sites this weekend after the Delta Variant was confirmed in Nueces County.

There was a long line at a testing facility near the intersection of Airline and SPID on Sunday.

Staff at the facility say they have seen an uptick over the last week, just yesterday police had to direct traffic.

Dr. Kim Onufrak with the public health district is urging both those unvaccinated and fully vaccinated to continue following safety measures as the health department continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases into the triple digits.

"Those numbers are too high. Our cases as far as hospitalizations are also increasing, even our number at Driscoll and our teen cases are increasing,” said Dr. Onufrak.

Dr. Onufrak says those who aren’t fully vaccinated should be wearing a mask.

"Texans are only 42% vaccinated that means 60% aren’t and should be wearing a mask. But if you look around no one is wearing a mask and it’s no wonder our cases are going up right now,” said Dr. Onufrak.

The health department is offering all 3 vaccines 7 days a week and has opened additional testing sites throughout the county. Dr. Onufrak says if you are feeling symptomatic or have been exposed to someone with a confirmed positive test, you need to quarantine.

"Those quarantine measures have never stopped. If you're sick you quarantine. All of this is everything we’ve said before if your sick stay home, and if you’re not vaccinated wear a mask,” said Dr. Onufrak.

The health department offers COVID testing Tuesday and Thursdays at La Palmera mall but if you have symptoms or have been exposed you are asked to call 361-826-2700 and schedule a drive thru appointment at the health department avoiding the mall and crowds.

