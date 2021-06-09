H-E-B says masks are now optional for fully vaccinated customers, employees

The company said it is making its decision based on the updated guidance from the CDC on mask use.

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B has officially changed its policy on the wearing of masks inside its stores. The company said as of June 9, people who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19 are not required to wear a mask inside its stores.

This decision affects the company's customers, employees, partners and vendors.

The company said it is encouraged by the downward trend of COVID-19 cases in Texas and after reviewing the updated guidance from the CDC on wearing masks, decided to update its policy.

On March 10, Governor Abbott opened businesses in Texas up to 100% capacity and ended the mask mandate. H-E-B continued to encourage customers and partners to wear masks and required masks to be worn by employees until everyone would have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

TX is prohibiting mask mandates by gov’t entities.



Starting May 21, local govts attempting to impose mask mandates can be fined up to $1K.



We're also prohibiting public schools from mandating masks after June 4.



Texans, not gov’t, should decide their best health practices. pic.twitter.com/M7iN4sLBJV — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 18, 2021