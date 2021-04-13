FEMA is now offering to pay for funeral costs for victims of COVID-19

As of Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is now accepting applications to help families cover their funeral expenses.

TEXAS, USA — The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for families that have lost loved ones to the virus.

The FEMA funeral reimbursement for families officially began accepting acclimations Monday.

The program is aimed at helping families like the Bautista's from Alice.

We first met Gerardo Bautista and his wife in July 2020 at the height of the pandemic. The story of their loss of loved ones even made the pages of the New York Times magazine.

Gerardo said this has been a most difficult time.

"I lost my sister, my mom and my baby sister," Gerardo said.

To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions:

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the US territories, and the District of Columbia.

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a US citizen, non-citizen national, or a qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a US citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

Laura Trevino, co-owner of Trevino Funeral Home said since the pandemic, they've served more than 100 families.

FEMA will require an official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the US.

FEMA will also require the applicant's name, the deceased person's name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral happened. FEMA'S website says "proof of funds received from other sources will be required," and says it will not provide reimbursement if families received benefits from burial or funeral insurance, or other sources.

