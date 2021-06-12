Dr. Is In: Celebrating the holidays safely while omicron spreads

Dr. Salim Surani joined First Edition to discuss how we can safely celebrate the holidays with family and friends as omicron spreads.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Holiday celebrations are here, and the omicron variant has been found in several U.S. states, including here in Texas.

The CDC has several things to keep in mind if you are gathering for the holidays. Everyone should be wearing masks in public indoor spaces, avoid large crowds and stay home if feeling sick.

Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate the holidays, the best way to minimize your risk is to get vaccinated.

Dr. Salim Surani joined First Edition to discuss how we can safely celebrate the holidays with family and friends while this new variant is making its way through the world.

