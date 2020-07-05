CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Folks on the front lines are making a difference every day and it's no different for home health and hospice workers as they provide care for the most fragile among us.

Home health and hospice services play vital roles in our health care system and now during the COVID-19 pandemic, those facilities have had to adjust how they operate.

"It helped us think outside of the box a little bit, okay we don't have this, so how are we going to do this?" Amanda Kiss, Director of Nursing with AADi Home Health & Hospice said.

AADi Home Health & Hospice decided to go one step further than just training and outfitting their staff for these new social distancing guidelines. They formed a whole team to care exclusively for their patients who are COVID-19 positive. They didn't have a problem finding employees to join that team.

"Whenever we talked about developing a COVID-19 team, they stepped up and said "I want to be involved, I want to do this," Kiss said.

It has been a challenge to provide the same kind of personalized focus they normally devote to patients.

"Most of our care is comfort-based, and sometimes that means that personal touch, hand-holding, shoulder," Oscar Limas, Director of Program Operations with AADi Home Health & Hospice said.

"It's hard to relay that part of the care when we have these guidelines."

They're making it work; there's no other option

"We're family, and we're going to do whatever we can to protect them and their families as well," Limas said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: