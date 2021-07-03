x
Homebound residents in Brooks County receive COVID-19 vaccine

On Saturday 100 homebound residents in Brooks County received the COVID-19 vaccine.

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — The statewide initiative to save our seniors is making its way to remote parts of Texas.

Brooks County Emergency Management shared photos on Saturday of the National Guard helping to vaccinate elderly and homebound residents.

The Brooks County Sheriff's Office, Allegiance Mobile Health and the Falfurrias Fire Apartment also helped. In all, 100 people were vaccinated as part of this drive.

