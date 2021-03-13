Homebound seniors in San Patricio County receive COVID-19 vaccine

Members of the National Guard are continuing their work in San Patricio County as they continue to help vaccinate homebound seniors.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — National Guardsmen, began their second day of vaccinating home bound seniors here in the Coastal Bend as part of the state of Texas's Save our Seniors Program.



The S.O.S program aims to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those seniors who otherwise might not have the capability to receive their vaccine.



"It’s good because I don’t have to drive. My son is disabled and it’s hard to take him to places " said Dina Ramon who received the vaccine.



According to San Patricio county officials, these national guardsmen are visiting 100 homes, to administer vaccines across a 700 mile radius including Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Portland, Mathis and Sinton.

“Many home bound individuals actually have services that come to them at home so we reached out to them to help build the list" said San Patricio’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Sarah Williams.



Residents like Dina Ramon, who had her entire household vaccinated today says she is thankful for this resource.



"We are going to be more safe and feel more safe" said Ramon.



The imitative began in Corpus Christi and has since been adopted across the state.

Governor Abbott has deployed 1,100 of these national guardsmen who have their boots on the ground making house calls to those in need.

